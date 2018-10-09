New Zealand vs. Australia Rugby League Test Betting Preview

Phil Walter/Getty Images

There will be plenty of fresh faces for both sides when the Australia Kangaroos head across the ditch to take on the New Zealand Kiwis in Saturday night's Rugby League International.



Former South Sydney coach Michael Maguire will take the reins for the hosts for the first time against his native Australia and he's already made one shock call, naming Penrith Panthers utility Dallin Watene-Zelezniak as captain.



Watene-Zelezniak replaces veteran forward Adam Blair, who has been named on the bench for what is a crucial contest for the Kiwis ahead of their four-game tour of Great Britain which begins next month.



Maguire's first and only outing as coach of the Kiwis came back in June when they were defeated 36-18 by England at the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, a result they must improve on dramatically if they are to challenge the World Cup-winning Australians.



Making matters worse for the men in black is that they'll be without hooker Isaac Luke and Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who are both injured.



The controversy for Australia in the lead up to this one has surrounded Souths star Greg Inglis, who was caught drunk driving and speeding just hours after being named captain.



Inglis was given a two-match ban by the Australian Rugby League, which handed the captaincy to Sydney Rooster Boyd Cordner.



The Roosters second-rower can cap off an amazing 2018 with a win over his country's biggest rival here, which would follow June's State of Origin win for New South Wales and the NRL Grand Final triumph for the Roosters from earlier this month.



Australian coach Mal Meninga revealed his new look lineup on Tuesday, with Luke Keary to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves and St George Illawarra Dragon Ben Hunt claiming the last utility spot on the bench.



Another major difference for the Green and Gold is that this squad is now dominated by New South Welshman, which is a complete turnaround from what we've seen over the last decade.



This time last year nine of the 17-man squad were Queenslanders, but when the Aussies run out at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, 11 will be Blues.



Having won seven of the last eight against their biggest rivals, it is no surprise to see the Kangaroos a $1.38 betting favourite to secure the win, with the Kiwis out at $3.05.



The most popular margin betting option is Australia to win by 1-13 points, while the visitors are also eight-point favourites according to AustralianGambling.



After this contest, the Aussies meet Tonga on Saturday, October 20 in Auckland while New Zealand face England in Hull on Saturday, October 27.