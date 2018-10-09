Danny Green, Puma Reportedly Agree to Multi-Year Shoe Contract

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Puma added to its basketball roster Tuesday. Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green will join the company on a multi-year agreement.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported the news.

Green, 31, posted a video of a puma on Instagram on Monday, hinting at the move.

