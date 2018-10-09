Danny Green, Puma Reportedly Agree to Multi-Year Shoe Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 5: Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors walks to the court before a preseason game against Melbourne United at Soctiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 5, 2018. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Puma added to its basketball roster Tuesday. Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green will join the company on a multi-year agreement.  

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported the news.

Green, 31, posted a video of a puma on Instagram on Monday, hinting at the move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

