Eden Hazard Will Reportedly Request Chelsea Exit If There's Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly waiting to see if he receives encouragement from Real Madrid before making a decision regarding his future, but he could ask to leave if offered assurances.

This week Hazard admitted it is his "dream" to play for the La Liga giants, casting doubts over whether he would remain with the Blues for the long term. According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the Belgium international is waiting for the European champions to make the next move.

"Telegraph Sport understands the Belgian is putting off Chelsea contract talks while he waits to see if Real make him a promise that they will make a big-money bid to sign him next summer," said Law. "If they do, then Hazard is likely to inform Chelsea that he wants to leave the club and will not sign a new deal."

