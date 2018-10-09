Barcelona Reportedly Interested in January Move for Alberto Moreno

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 25: Alberto Moreno of Liverpool during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Manchester City and Liverpool at MetLife Stadium on July 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a move for Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno during the January transfer window. 

The Blaugrana want Moreno to provide competition for Jordi Alba, whose future remains uncertain amid a dispute over his next contract, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror).

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Man Utd Looking at Jordi Alba

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Report: Man Utd Looking at Jordi Alba

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Morata & Hazard Have Discussed Life at Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morata & Hazard Have Discussed Life at Real Madrid

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcom Waiting Patiently for First-Team Chances

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Malcom Waiting Patiently for First-Team Chances

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Nelson Semedo's Season Showing Huge Improvement

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Nelson Semedo's Season Showing Huge Improvement

    Everything Barca
    via Everything Barca