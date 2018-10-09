Barcelona Reportedly Interested in January Move for Alberto Moreno

Barcelona Reportedly Interested in January Move for Alberto MorenoOctober 9, 2018
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a move for Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno during the January transfer window.
The Blaugrana want Moreno to provide competition for Jordi Alba, whose future remains uncertain amid a dispute over his next contract, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Man Utd Looking at Jordi Alba