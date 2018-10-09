Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Keen on Jordi Alba

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly think they can sign Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba amid the 29-year-old's ongoing contract dispute with the Blaugrana.

The Red Devils want to speak to Alba's people about a possible deal while the defender grows impatient about Barca not offering to renew his contract, per TalkSport (h/t Sport).

Alba's situation at the Camp Nou has grown increasingly uncertain thanks to a dispute over a promise apparently broken by the club's board. Last month, Sport's German Bona reported Barcelona assured former Valencia star Alba back in 2016 that he would get a new contract.

The Spain international is still waiting, despite his existing deal running out in 2020. Barca's delay in making an offer is curious since Alba has been one of the cornerstones of the club since moving from Los Che in 2012.

Eric Alonso/Associated Press

He has won the UEFA Champions League, four La Liga titles and a quartet of Copa del Rey trophies. Alba also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015.

His runs from left-back have been integral to Barca's play in the final third. Alba is as technically accomplished as almost any midfielder or attacker, while his recovery pace ensures he rarely gets caught out in defensive areas.

He offered Barca a reminder of his worth recently during the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in the Champions League:

Despite his club form, Alba continues to be overlooked by new Spain boss and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique:

United could use those qualities at a position blighted by uncertainty in recent seasons. Luke Shaw has returned to the starting lineup this season, but the England international's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho remains the subject of speculation.

Shaw is said to be reluctant about signing a new contract with United after this season if Mourinho is still in charge, per Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail: "United have tried to instigate talks but Shaw has not forgiven the manager’s brutal criticism over the last two years despite reclaiming a first-team place this season."

Shaw's situation means United would be wise to begin planning for the future at his position. Depth is suspect, with only 33-year-old converted winger Ashley Young a viable option for Mourinho.

Securing a deal for Alba would be a coup for United, even though it would likely take an offer from Barca to convince him to stay at the Camp Nou.