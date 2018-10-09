Chris Bosh Focused on 'Complicated' NBA Comeback, Open to Signing with Knicks

October 9, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh gestures as he speaks during a news conference, in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former Miami Heat power forward Chris Bosh said Monday that he is concentrating on making his return to the NBA during the 2018-19 season.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Bosh isn't ruling out the New York Knicks as a potential landing spot, saying, "If they make me a deal, yeah."

He added that his return process is "complicated" and said, "It's up to the team doctors from that team. And then we go from there."

Bosh hasn't played since the 2015-16 season because of blood clots, and he plans to make a final determination on his playing career by the All-Star break.

The 34-year-old veteran was released by the Heat last year, and his clots are considered a career-ending ailment by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

Bosh is an 11-time All-Star who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors before signing with Miami in 2010.

He went on to win a pair of NBA championships alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh boasts career averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 893 regular-season games. He also averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 89 playoff contests.

New York could be a logical team for Bosh to join, since new head coach David Fizdale was an assistant in Miami throughout Bosh's tenure.

Besides, the Knicks are in need of some frontcourt depth with Kristaps Porzingis on the shelf after tearing his ACL last season.

New York hasn't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, but bringing in a battle-tested veteran like Bosh to mentor a young nucleus could be a step in the right direction if he is officially cleared.

