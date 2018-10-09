Manchester City Reportedly Have Buy-Back Option for BVB Starlet Jadon Sancho

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City will get first refusal on former player Jadon Sancho if Borussia Dortmund opt to sell the English attacker, according to reports.

The exciting talent signed for BVB from City in 2017, and has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reported City have a buy-back option in place, with the German side valuing the 18-year-old at around £100 million. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly tracking the winger, but Sky Blues coach Pep Guardiola will hold the advantage in any bidding war.

Sancho opted to leave City for £8 million as he searched for first-team opportunity, with the attacker refusing a big contact to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

BVB's faith in youth attracted the teenager to Germany, and he has been sensational as his club race to the top of the Bundesliga.

Sancho has one goal and seven assists in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this term, as his form continues to escalate at pace.

John Cross and Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror reported Dortmund are ready for a number of bids from England's top teams in the coming transfer windows, but their huge valuation could see Sancho become one of the most expensive players on the planet.

The Signal Iduna Park club sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona for a staggering £120 million in 2017, and they feel they can replicate a similar sale for their latest success.

Per Brennan, City paid Watford £66,000 for Sancho when he was 14, bringing him to their academy for further development. Former England youth team coach Dan Micciche commented the youngster could emulate Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Micciche said:

"Provided he doesn't become restricted he could be our Neymar-type player - in terms of being unpredictable, playing on that left-hand side.

And he's flamboyant, entertaining to watch. But like Neymar, he's effective with it.

In most games he'll create something - it's not a beauty contest. He's not on the pitch flicking it over someone's head for the sake of it."

Sancho has been called up to manager Gareth Southgate's England squad for the matches against Croatia and Spain, awarding him with an international platform if he makes a debut appearance.

The player would be the perfect fit at City, and Guardiola would develop the London-born talent into one of the best attackers in the world.

Guardiola will be deeply disappointed he was unable to convince Sancho to stay with the Sky Blues, but with City now one of the best teams on the planet, the youngster would surely be attracted to a return if he was given a starring role with the Premier League champions.