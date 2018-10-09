TMZ: Steelers' Antonio Brown Allegedly Had $80K, Gun Stolen from Miami Apartment

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown told police in Florida he had $80,000 and a firearm stolen from his Miami apartment in April while he was on vacation.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported police made trips to Brown's apartment on three straight days starting April 23rd. After taking a report on the stolen property, they returned the following day after getting calls about the NFL player throwing furniture off his balcony.

Police returned on the 25th after the Steelers star said his Rolls-Royce was stolen, but he told officers it had been located before they arrived at the scene, per TMZ.

Brown was named in a lawsuit filed by Ophir Sternberg, who alleged the objects Brown threw nearly struck and killed his 22-month-old son, who was at the apartment complex's pool with his grandfather when "[two] very large vases, a heavy ottoman and other pieces of furniture" were thrown off a balcony, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The suit states the Steelers player acted "without regard for human life" and was "extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel when [police] arrived to the scene."

Meanwhile, TMZ noted police obtained surveillance video of a cleaning crew entering Brown's apartment during his vacation, but the cleaners claimed no knowledge of the missing money or gun when interviewed.

Brown, a Miami native, has recorded 35 catches for 373 yards and five touchdowns across the Steelers' first five games of the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh returns to action Sunday with a road game against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.