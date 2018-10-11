France vs. Iceland: Start Time, Live Stream, Odds and More

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

World champions France welcome Iceland to the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, as the pair face off in an international friendly on Thursday.

Les Bleus were excellent at Russia 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final as they achieved trophy success.

The visitors are struggling to find form after their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, and have suffered two demoralising defeats since the tournament.

Switzerland thrashed the Icelandic team 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League, followed by a 3-0 home defeat to Belgium.

Here's how you can watch the encounter:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 11

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Odds: France win: 2-13, Iceland win: 16-1, Draw: 6-1

Stream: ESPN+ (U.S)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Preview

Expectations remain high for the French as they battle an Iceland side in a moment of crisis.

New coach Erik Hamren has watched his team concede nine goals without reply in the last two games, and it appears the Icelandic bubble has well and truly burst.

France are celebrating having five of their players on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Hugo Lloris and N'Golo Kante all nominated for the huge accolade.

The acknowledgement shows the impact manager Didier Deschamps has had on his team, and the star individuals in his Les Bleus squad.

However, the France boss paid homage to one of his unsung heroes before their next match, highlighting the contribution of Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.

Goal shared Deschamps comments:

Per the Associated Press (via the Mail Online), Deschamps has called Dimitri Payet into his squad for the games against Iceland and Germany to replace midfielder Nabil Fekir.

Fekir is out after sustaining an ankle injury, opening the door for the Marseille attacker.

Payet was disappointed as he was left out of the squad that prevailed at the 2018 World Cup, but he now has a chance to show his coach his mercurial talent.

All eyes will be on Pogba, as doubts surrounding his relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho continue to fill column inches across the planet.

The talisman appears more relaxed in a France shirt, and he will be grateful for the break from United's current woes in the Premier League.

Iceland remain the smallest nation to reach a World Cup finals, but there was disappointment as they finished bottom of Group D in Russia.

A solitary point was achieved after a 1-1 draw with Argentina, but defeats to Croatia and Nigeria ended their tournament.

Iceland had become many football fans second-favourite team after their heroics at UEFA Euro 2016, as they defeated England to make the last eight.

However, two years is a long time in football, and Our Boys have lost their momentum after scoring just twice at Russia 2018.

This friendly could see an avalanche of goals for the French, with Mbappe carving through the Icelandic defence with ease.

The hosts have too much quality to be overtly concerned by the visitors, and Hamren will want to avoid yet another hammering for his wounded side.