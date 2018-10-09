Brooks Koepka Named 2017-18 PGA Tour Player of the Year

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka was named the 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Koepka edged Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas in voting among golfers who played at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the 2017-18 season.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement about the award:

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, our congratulations to Brooks Koepka on being voted PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers. Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedEx Cup. These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

