Liverpool's James Milner Reportedly Set for Month out with Hamstring Injury

James Milner could reportedly be out until November after he suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. 

According to the Daily Mail's Dominic King, while the injury is "not a serious issue, the severity of the tear is sufficient enough" to keep him out of action for at least the remainder of October.

The Reds play Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City either side of a UEFA Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade this month before travelling to Arsenal on November 3.

                                         

