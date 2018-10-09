Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor

0 of 5

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor lost his bid to regain his UFC lightweight belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Naturally, the post-fight scuffle between camps still garners the attention, but the result puts many options on the table for McGregor's next fight inside the Octagon.

McGregor, even in a loss, is still far and away the UFC's biggest star. His next fight will be the biggest fight the company can offer. Period.

So, how does the UFC book their Irish phenom?

There are five premium options for McGregor's return bout. From rematches to first-time affairs, McGregor has no shortage of interesting opponents awaiting him on the other side of the UFC's Octagon. The money will roll in regardless of the direction the UFC chooses.

Does McGregor deserve his own rematch? Should he move on to other fighters in an attempt to get back in the win column? Or is there an even bigger opponent waiting in the wings? All questions we examine.

Here is how the five best potential matchups stack up against one another for McGregor's next bout.