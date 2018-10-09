Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Conor McGregorOctober 9, 2018
Ranking the Best Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor lost his bid to regain his UFC lightweight belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Naturally, the post-fight scuffle between camps still garners the attention, but the result puts many options on the table for McGregor's next fight inside the Octagon.
McGregor, even in a loss, is still far and away the UFC's biggest star. His next fight will be the biggest fight the company can offer. Period.
So, how does the UFC book their Irish phenom?
There are five premium options for McGregor's return bout. From rematches to first-time affairs, McGregor has no shortage of interesting opponents awaiting him on the other side of the UFC's Octagon. The money will roll in regardless of the direction the UFC chooses.
Does McGregor deserve his own rematch? Should he move on to other fighters in an attempt to get back in the win column? Or is there an even bigger opponent waiting in the wings? All questions we examine.
Here is how the five best potential matchups stack up against one another for McGregor's next bout.
No. 5: Georges St-Pierre
Had McGregor defeated Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, this fight would likely be at the top of the list.
But he didn't, so it's not.
There is little question that the star power of McGregor and GSP would draw well, but the fight itself is not enticing after 229. McGregor showed well against Nurmagomedov's grappling, or at least showed better than many thought, but GSP is even bigger and quicker with his takedowns.
But if other options fall through and the stage is big enough there is still room for the bout.
For this fight to truly succeed, McGregor needs to get back in the win column first. He needs a little momentum. Going from the loss to Nurmagomedov to GSP does not really offer fans the ability to buy back in to the Irish superstar. It's best to wait on this particular matchup, but it is still a viable option.
No. 4: Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson is a former interim champion, and he continued his win streak at UFC 229. The obvious fight is Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov. So, why is he an option for McGregor?
Well, the brawl.
The insane brawl after the main event could land Nurmagomedov a lengthy suspension. In which case, the UFC would be forced to once again look at an interim title situation or even an undisputed title if Nurmagomedov is stripped. Ferguson vs. McGregor for lightweight gold would make sense in that context.
The bonus is that with a win, a monumental rematch with Nurmagomedov is set with McGregor holding his belt.
Ferguson is a better option than GSP, but he is still not the prime choice. He is merely a choice off of circumstance, and those are circumstances we don't have the answer to just yet. But he makes the shortlist until we know.
No. 3: Khabib Nurmagomedov
Yes, Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. Typically that does not require an immediate rematch.
But...what was typical about UFC 229 and its fallout?
Nurmagomedov's post-fight actions puts this rematch on the table for the interest it would draw. The bad blood between the two fighters and their camps makes any fight between them interesting. Fans will overlook how Nurmagomedov dominated much of the fight.
McGregor did have a good third round, and previously showed some good takedown defense. With some experience in the cage against Nurmagomedov, McGregor has the chance to adjust his gameplan and offer something new in a rematch. That is intriguing.
While some fans who deem themselves as purists would hate a rematch, they'll still line up to throw their money into the largest pot the UFC has ever seen if a rematch was announced.
This is still a superfight.
No. 2: Jose Aldo
The rivalry and fight that launched McGregor into superstardom came against Jose Aldo. His swift 13-second KO is a memorable moment that shocked the MMA world.
It may be time to run it back.
Aldo was a longtime champion of the featherweight division. A split-second mistake cost him his title and he never got an rematch. After McGregor's recent loss, it makes sense to give Aldo the chance at revenge. He even campaigned for the fight in an Instagram post.
McGregor can still sell this fight. Aldo has never gotten over the loss or forgiven McGregor. There is still heat between the two and fans did not get a full fight between the two. One punch from McGregor kept fans from seeing the two rivals in a gritty grudge match.
It is a risky fight for McGregor. And it is likely why he never gave Aldo the rematch. Why offer redemption?
It made sense for McGregor to move up to 155 pounds in the wake of the KO, but now coming off a loss Aldo's name should be at the top of the UFC and McGregor's list of potential opponents. The anticipation and money are still there, and it is a fight where fans can instantly believe in McGregor's one-shot KO ability because they have seen it before.
No. 1: Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz has a fight coming up against Dustin Poirier, but win or lose the trilogy fight with McGregor is the way to go for all parties.
Do fans really care about McGregor's recent defeat or if Diaz wins or loses his next fight win it comes to completing this fun trilogy? No. The two fighters are 1-1 against one another, have immensely fun press events and offer up incredible back-and-forth action inside the cage.
There is a reason their two previous matchups were massive successes at the box office. And the third would be even bigger.
There is no reason to overthink the matchmaking.
Diaz and McGregor need to complete their trilogy, and the UFC should not keep it in their back pocket. Just make the fight. This doesn't need to be a boxing situation where the fight sits on ice for years until they are past their prime. It's a perfect opportunity to make it now.
It still has high stakes. It still offers immense fun in and out of the cage. It is the right fight to make.
McGregor's return against Diaz can remove the stain of UFC 229. It is the easiest decision the UFC can make, and they should make the announcement shortly after Diaz's next fight in Madison Square Garden to get fans excited about the trilogy in 2019.