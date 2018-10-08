Report: Chiefs' Justin Houston Could Miss Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker and pass-rusher Justin Houston "left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury that could knock him out a few weeks," according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.



He added that Houston is "very iffy" for Sunday night's crucial AFC showdown against the New England Patriots.

Houston, 29, suffered the injury during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Chiefs were able to hold off the Jags without him in the second half of that contest, losing Houston for any extended period would be a major blow for the team's defense.

The four-time Pro Bowler and 2014 first-team All-Pro selection has registered 11 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season for the Chiefs, again establishing himself as one of the league's most impactful edge-rushers.

When healthy, Houston has been dominant, registering 43 sacks between the 2012-14 seasons and 9.5 sacks last year. The common denominator in those campaigns was that Houston played in at least 15 games.

Injuries have played a factor in other seasons, however. In 2013 he missed five contests due to a dislocated elbow, while knee issues cost him 16 combined games between the 2015-16 seasons.

If Houston is forced to miss time, Tanoh Kpassagnon would be next on the depth chart, though he suffered an ankle injury Sunday as well. If he's unable to go, Breeland Speaks would then step into the starting lineup opposite Dee Ford.

The Chiefs could also turn to free agency to add a veteran for depth if Houston indeed misses several weeks.