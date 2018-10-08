Ryan Lochte to Get Treatment for Alcohol Addiction He's Had for 'Many Years'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Ryan Lochte's attorney, Jeff Ostrow, told ESPN.com that the Olympic swimmer will undergo treatment for an addiction to alcohol that he's had for an extended period of time.

Ostrow first spoke publicly about Lochte's struggles with alcoholism over the weekend with TMZ:

"Ryan has been battling alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him. He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately. Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

