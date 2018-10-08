Manchester United Reportedly Not Close to David De Gea Contract Extension

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly still yet to agree terms with goalkeeper David De Gea over a new contract.

According to Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness, the club and representatives for the player are yet to find common ground over an extension. De Gea's current terms are set to expire at the end of the campaign, although United do have the option to extend his stay by a year until 2020 should they wish.

However, it's said by Ullal that despite reports to the contrary, there is still work for all parties to do before the Spain international agrees to a new deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.