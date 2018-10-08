Manchester United Reportedly Not Close to David De Gea Contract Extension

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: David de Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly still yet to agree terms with goalkeeper David De Gea over a new contract.

According to Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness, the club and representatives for the player are yet to find common ground over an extension. De Gea's current terms are set to expire at the end of the campaign, although United do have the option to extend his stay by a year until 2020 should they wish.

However, it's said by Ullal that despite reports to the contrary, there is still work for all parties to do before the Spain international agrees to a new deal.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Madrid Considering Ex-Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Considering Ex-Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Luke Shaw Injured, Leicester's Ben Chilwell Called Up by England

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Luke Shaw Injured, Leicester's Ben Chilwell Called Up by England

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    De Gea Snubbed in Ballon d'Or List

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    De Gea Snubbed in Ballon d'Or List

    via men

    Juventus Rule Out Re-Signing Paul Pogba

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Juventus Rule Out Re-Signing Paul Pogba

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report