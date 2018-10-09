Reality Check: NBA Starters That Need to Move to the Bench

1 of 5

JaMychal Green, Memphis Grizzlies

Assuming their starting frontcourt is set in stone, the Grizzlies get a relative pass...for now. They're chasing a playoff berth in the ultra-unforgiving Western Conference...for now. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s promotion can wait...for now.

Memphis must be prepared to shift course on a whim. A failure to keep pace in the postseason race or a hot start for Jackson should be met with immediate change.

Robin Lopez, Chicago Bulls

Having Wendell Carter Jr. come off the bench is fine to begin the season. Starting wouldn't necessarily equate to more playing time. The Bulls are flush with frontcourt prospects and projects even after Lauri Markkanen's elbow injury—related: Holy Preseason Bobby Portis—and Robin Lopez is a quality center who makes rebounding easier on his teammates.

Not all A-list rookies need to start right away, either. Taking reps with the second unit should help Carter find his defensive bearings at the NBA level, and he'll have more freedom to test the depth of his playmaking on the offensive end.

This moratorium shouldn't last long. The Bulls are not the Grizzlies. They're not catering to veteran presences in hopes of stealing a postseason bid. They're going to be bad. And terrible teams have a responsibility to the future.

Like Markkanen, Carter is the future. He should be in the starting five (long) before Christmas.

Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo's tenure as the Lakers' starting point guard is being painted as a temporary venture. He is, the thinking goes, a luxury—someone who affords Lonzo Ball the benefit of a gradual, pressure-free recovery from left knee surgery.

And hey! That's great. But Ball won't be on the mend forever. The Lakers will have to make a more permanent call in the near future.

Demoting Rondo won't be much of a problem if they're not sitting near the top of the Western Conference. It becomes a different brand of difficult if they're humming along and exceeding their relatively modest expectations.

Wins and losses and LeBron James-sized shadows shouldn't matter. Ball is more important to the big picture than Rondo. He needs to be given the vote of confidence that accompanies beginning (and closing) games. The Lakers can look at starting Ball and Rondo together if they're not sold on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Josh Hart at the 2, but even that would be disingenuous to the larger plan.

Derrick Rose, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler drama has opened the door for Timberwolves coach-president Tom Thibodeau to play Derrick Rose beside Jeff Teague. Tyus Jones deserves more of a look in dual-point guard lineups, but whatever.

One of the returning pieces from the inevitable Butler trade will slide into the starting lineup. Butler himself will re-enter the fold if Thibs doesn't move him before opening night. This Rose experiment isn't forever. Correct?

Even if the Timberwolves don't acquire a wing in the Butler deal, they'll pivot to Luol Deng, Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie or literally anyone else. Right?

Hello?

Anyone?

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

The Magic aren't doing anything sinister by starting Nikola Vucevic. He's the closest they come to an offensive hub when looking at their point guard situation. He's a necessity if they're trying to win games.

Except, they shouldn't be focused on winning games. They're not built to make the playoffs. Exploring Mo Bamba's fit with Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac, who should also start, needs to be the larger priority.

Rolling with Vucevic in the interim works if Orlando is hoping to drum up his contract-year trade value. But the transition to Bamba should come sooner rather than later.