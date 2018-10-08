DeVante Parker Trade Rumors: Dolphins Have Talked to 'Several Teams' About WR

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker "might be the next player sent packing by head coach Adam Gase," according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi.

Per that report, "The Dolphins have talked to several teams about trading Parker as they have been frustrated with him."

Parker, 25, has played in just one game this season for the Dolphins, catching two passes for 40 yards.

