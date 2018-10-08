DeVante Parker Trade Rumors: Dolphins Have Talked to 'Several Teams' About WR

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 09: DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball in warmups before a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker "might be the next player sent packing by head coach Adam Gase," according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi.

Per that report, "The Dolphins have talked to several teams about trading Parker as they have been frustrated with him."

Parker, 25, has played in just one game this season for the Dolphins, catching two passes for 40 yards.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Last Week: Gase Pulls Parker Aside Amid Frustrations

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Last Week: Gase Pulls Parker Aside Amid Frustrations

    palmbeachpost
    via palmbeachpost

    Dolphins' Offense Makes It Hard to Believe

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins' Offense Makes It Hard to Believe

    Cameron Wolfe
    via ESPN.com

    Spanish Call of Gano’s FG 🔥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Spanish Call of Gano’s FG 🔥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Team Grades for Week 5 ✏️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Team Grades for Week 5 ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report