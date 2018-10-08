Video: Panthers' Spanish Announcers Hyped for Graham Gano's Game-Winning FG

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

What's better than watching Graham Gano hit a 63-yard game-winning field goal?

Watching him hit it with the backing of a Spanish announce team.

There's nothing really more to say here. Just watch this and live in the glory:

Anyone who's ever watched any type of sports knows a Spanish announce booth is usually filled with unmatched excitement.

The vast majority of them are like Gus Johnson if you handed him five cans of Red Bull and had him go buck wild in a 5-12 NCAA tournament upset. And in Spanish—a far more emotive language than English.

If you know Spanish, this is a treat.

If you don't, well, the voice inflections sell themselves.