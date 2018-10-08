Video: Panthers' Spanish Announcers Hyped for Graham Gano's Game-Winning FG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

Carolina Panthers' Graham Gano (9) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the New York Giants with Michael Palardy (5) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

What's better than watching Graham Gano hit a 63-yard game-winning field goal?

Watching him hit it with the backing of a Spanish announce team.

There's nothing really more to say here. Just watch this and live in the glory:

Anyone who's ever watched any type of sports knows a Spanish announce booth is usually filled with unmatched excitement.

The vast majority of them are like Gus Johnson if you handed him five cans of Red Bull and had him go buck wild in a 5-12 NCAA tournament upset. And in Spanish—a far more emotive language than English.

If you know Spanish, this is a treat.

If you don't, well, the voice inflections sell themselves.   

Related

    Spanish Call of Gano’s FG 🔥

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Spanish Call of Gano’s FG 🔥

    adamschefter
    via Twitter

    NFL Team Grades for Week 5 ✏️

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    NFL Team Grades for Week 5 ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell: 'I Don't Regret Anything That I Said'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell: 'I Don't Regret Anything That I Said'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ Is the Answer, The Giants Are the Problem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Is the Answer, The Giants Are the Problem

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report