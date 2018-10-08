Scottish Farmers Make Their Own Rocket League with Tractor Soccer

Farmers in Scotland put their own spin on car soccer and created tractor soccer.

Four teams played in a tournament in the Scottish Lowlands with tractors and a custom six-foot-wide ball.

Watch the video above for more about this unique, full-contact sport. 

          

