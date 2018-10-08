Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Saints Favored After Sunday Week 5

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Five weeks into the 2018 season, and the Los Angeles Rams are already heavy Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams are listed at +275 to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1999, per OddsShark. No other team is coming off at better than +600 (Kansas City Chiefs).

The Rams, Chiefs and New England Patriots (+675) are the only three teams with better than 10-1 odds at the moment.

        

