Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Saints Favored After Sunday Week 5

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Five weeks into the 2018 season, and the Los Angeles Rams are already heavy Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams are listed at +275 to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1999, per OddsShark. No other team is coming off at better than +600 (Kansas City Chiefs).

The Rams, Chiefs and New England Patriots (+675) are the only three teams with better than 10-1 odds at the moment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.