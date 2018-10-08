NBA Preseason 2018: Schedule and Predictions for Remaining Marquee Games

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The final week of the NBA preseason serves as a tune-up for the league's top stars and gives fringe players an opportunity to make their final case to make the regular-season roster.

Since this is the NBA, not all of the news in the next week will come from on the court, as one of the biggest stars in the league is in the middle of trade discussions.

Jimmy Butler hasn't suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves in preseason, but he might start the regular season there if a deal isn't in place to send him elsewhere.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade talks broke down between the Wolves and Miami Heat over the weekend.

As for the games themselves, there are a few intriguing clashes worth keeping an eye, including a neutral-court showdown between Western Conference powers.

Best Remaining NBA Preseason Games

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET)

The NBA hot take factories will be working overtime Wednesday night when the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On the surface, the clash between the defending NBA champion and the new-look Lakers, led by LeBron James, is just a preseason game, but there will be plenty of people who read too much into it.

The Warriors don't need to prove anything, especially in an exhibition, which is why it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers approach the game with more motivation.

Although it's a meaningless preseason game, it'll still be great for the league to see Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and James on the court together, even if it's only for a few minutes.

With most of the attention focused on the big names, Brandon Ingram could steal the spotlight, like he did Thursday when scoring 31 points in the Lakers' 128-123 win over Sacramento.

The Lakers and Warriors will meet again in San Jose, California, Friday, but with the regular season only a few days away at that point more rest might be given to the stars.

Prediction: Golden State 117, LA Lakers 112

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday's trip to Smoothie King Center presents Kawhi Leonard and the new-look Toronto Raptors with one final tune-up before the regular season.

While it's important for Leonard to get acclimated with his teammates on the floor, it's also worth watching how the Raptors players work in new roles against a quality opponent.

In Friday's win over Australian side Melbourne United, a game Leonard didn't dress for, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam took charge by contributing 21 and 19 points, respectively.

If players like Powell and Siakam are able to contribute consistently on offense, it'll lighten the load for Leonard, Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby as the Raptors attempt to establish themselves as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

The New Orleans Pelicans are searching for something as simple as a confidence boost after losing their first three preseason contests.

Thursday's home clash with the Raptors marks the final opportunity for the Pelicans to shine before opening the season in Houston October 17.

Finishing the preseason against a quality opponent in Toronto should motivate Anthony Davis and Co. to kick up their play another notch.

New Orleans only lost by six points in its last preseason game Friday, but four of its five starters, including Davis, had a negative plus-minus. They also allowed a pair of New York Knicks players to reach 20 points.

Prediction: Toronto 103, New Orleans 96

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks (Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

No one is quite sure what the Wolves will look like on the hardwood with the Butler situation still looming over them.

The Wolves are 1-3 in preseason, and in all three of those defeats, they've given up more than 113 points.

In Sunday's loss to the Bucks at Iowa State, rookie Josh Okogie slid into the starting lineup alongside Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With Butler out of the lineup and no deal in place to bring in reinforcements, the Wolves must find a way to get the most production out of their starting five.

In that loss to the Bucks Towns contributed 33 points, while the other four starters combined for 28.

If Butler doesn't come back to the Wolves, the stars on the roster will have to adjust to bigger roles, while rookies like Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop will be forced into more playing time than expected.

While Minnesota's on-court dynamic is the must-watch feature of Friday's game in Milwaukee, it doesn't hurt viewers that Giannis Antetokoumpo is playing for the opposing team.

Prediction: Milwaukee 116, Minnesota 103

