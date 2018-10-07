NASCAR at Dover 2018 Results: Chase Elliott Holds Off Denny Hamlin for Win

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Chase Elliott captured the checkered flag at the 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 race at Dover International Speedway.

The No. 9 car only led the race for 11 laps, but he was able to move to the front of the pack during a late caution on Lap 397. Elliott held off Denny Hamlin during the overtime restart to earn his second win of the season.

Sunday's race was the first of the round of 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick came through with bonus points by winning the first two stages and leading a race-high 286 laps.

NASCAR at Dover Results

1. Chase Elliott

2. Denny Hamlin (-0.265 seconds)

3. Joey Logano (-1.055 seconds)

4. Erik Jones (-1.74 seconds)

5. Kurt Busch (-1.803 seconds)

6. Kevin Harvick (-1.853 seconds)

7. Austin Dillon (-1.929 seconds)

8. Kyle Busch (-2.011 seconds)

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-2.049 seconds)

10. Daniel Suarez (-2.505 seconds)

Full results via NASCAR.com

