Manchester City Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele to Cost £70M Per Latest Rumours

Manchester City will reportedly have to splash out £70 million if they are to bring Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to the Etihad Stadium.

According to Paul Hetherington at the Daily Star Sunday, Pep Guardiola has been "hugely impressed" with the 21-year-old and is "committed to landing another midfielder."

However, Lyon value the starlet highly, which means the Premier League champions will have to shell out a club-record fee to sign Ndombele, per the report.

Ndombele joined Lyon in 2017 after he helped Amiens secure a promotion to Ligue 2. The initial deal was a loan, but Lyon made the move permanent in 2018.

He has already impressed this season with four assists in Ligue 1. His performances have seen him called up to the France squad for the first time for games against Iceland and Germany.

Ndombele may have caught Guardiola's eye during Lyon's UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City in September.

The French side secured a shock 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, and Ndombele played a key role:

Ndombele is known as a powerful box-to-box midfielder. He is strong, excellent in possession, loves to get forward and has bags of potential.

Tottenham were linked with a move for the 21-year-old during the summer, per L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness).

Goal's Sam Lee noted Manchester City have expressed an interest in Ndombele previously:

Manchester City may be looking for a replacement for Fernandinho. The Brazilian will turn 34 in 2019 and is heading toward the end of his career. He signed a two-year deal in January, which may be his last at the club.

Guardiola's side came close to a move for Jorginho in the summer before the midfielder joined Chelsea. He told ESPN.com that manager Maurizio Sarri played a big role in his choosing the Blues over City.

Ndombele looks a good option, but he will not come cheap. If he continues the form he has shown at Lyon, it's likely his price tag will rise further before next summer.