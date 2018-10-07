Chris Jones Ejected vs. Jaguars After Punching Opponent

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a play during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was ejected from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after punching the leg of Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Andrew Norwell, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Jones' ejection came as Josh Lambo hit a point-after attempt with three minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 30-7 game:

ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert noted Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, made the final call to eject Jones:

Earlier in the game, Jones helped give Kansas City a 20-0 lead heading into halftime. He intercepted a Blake Bortles pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter:

Jones exited having recorded one sack and the pick-six.

His absence didn't appear to have much of an impact for the Chiefs. Kareem Hunt scored on a four-yard touchdown run on Kansas City's next offensive drive, and the Chiefs defense intercepted Bortles for a third time when the Jaguars got the ball back.

