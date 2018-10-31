Report: Landry Jones Signs Jags Contract; 'Insurance' to Injured Blake Bortles

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed free-agent quarterback Landry Jones after concerns cropped up regarding Blake Bortles' health following the team's Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Associated Press' Mark Long said Jones is being added as "insurance," although ESPN's Adam Schefter said Bortles is still "expected" to start the team's Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Long reported Bortles is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

A 2013 fourth-round draft pick, Jones spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger. As a result, his playing time was largely limited.

However, the Oklahoma product proved steady when he was thrust into action. All told, he finished his time in Western Pennsylvania 3-2 as he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Those reliable stylings figure to keep the 29-year-old in contention for a roster spot, but the Steelers cut him with 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph in tow.

Jones proceeded to work out for a handful of clubs, including the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jaguars and Detroit Lions, according to Schefter.

Ultimately, Jones settled on the Jaguars as they eyed additional reinforcements behind Blake Bortles.

Beyond Jones, Jacksonville also has Cody Kessler in tow following an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns.

And while Kessler completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns across eight starts in 2016, Jones should give head coach Doug Marrone additional peace of mind.