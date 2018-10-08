Fantasy Basketball 2018: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team Names

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

No one can accuse the NBA preseason of overstaying its welcome.

The Association's exhibition slate—largely meaningless, but relatively helpful for getting to know new faces in new places—is already nearing its completion. This portion of basketball's biggest marathon will be wrapped up by Friday, and games will count for real next week already.

So, if you haven't completed your fantasy basketball draft preparation just yet, you'll soon be fighting both your fellow owners and the clock.

Luckily, we're here to help you cram. After laying out our projected first round of a 10-team mock, we'll spotlight three of the most notable superstars near the top of the list, then provide some safe-for-work team names as an added bonus.

First-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF/PF, Milwaukee Bucks

2. Anthony Davis, PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans

3. James Harden, PG/SG, Houston Rockets

4. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

5. LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers

6. Russell Westbrook, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors

8. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

9. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

10. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

No. 2 Anthony Davis

The former No. 1 overall pick needs no introduction. In addition to being an All-NBA first-teamer each of the past two seasons, he's also been rated as a top-four fantasy producer in both of those campaigns, per ESPN.com.

His elite status is nothing new. What is, however, is the fact he'll spend a full season without DeMarcus Cousins for the first time in three years.

As absurd as Davis' statistics are been—first player since Shaquille O'Neal to average at least 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks—his box scores might be headed to even more exclusive territory. It's not just about the 18.0 shots and 25.2 points Boogie left behind, it's the incredible 104.5 possessions per 48 minutes the Pelicans averaged after he went down last season.

In other words, Davis is now the lone driver of an offense planning to keep the gas pedal floored. His shots, points, threes, assists and offensive rebounds could all be trending up.

Health permitting, his basement is probably inside the top five and his ceiling features an easy fantasy scoring title.

No. 4 Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves cemented Towns as their franchise centerpiece after inking him to a five-year supermax extension worth nearly $200 million. What they haven't done, though, is determine exactly where he'll rank in this season's offensive hierarchy.

It all depends on the fate of Jimmy Butler, who's so far been unsuccessful in his attempt to orchestrate his exit from the Gopher State. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed, a potential swap with the Miami Heat had "advanced to the brink...over the weekend only for the deal to fracture before completion."

Towns owners would be more than happy to see Butler bolt. Before the two-way swingman arrived, Towns was a fantasy monster-in-the-making. He had the seventh-highest overall total in 2016-17, which was only his second season in the league. But he fell back to 10th last season, as he lost 3.7 field-goal attempts and 3.8 points per game during his first campaign with Butler.

If Butler gets moved, there's every reason to believe Towns not only gets back to his previous production level, but makes a natural leap forward. When Butler didn't play last season, Towns averaged an additional 2.3 field-goal attempts (from 13.6 to 15.9) and 4.4 points per 36 minutes (19.9 to 24.3). So far this preseason, he's shattering both marks with 28.9 points on 19.2 shots per 36 minutes.

A Butler-free Towns is potentially elite in points and rebounds, plus above-average at his position in threes and assists. Add on the fact Towns' next NBA game missed would be his first, and he looks like a surefire top-five selection.

No. 5 LeBron James

While James' career essentially displays year-over-year growth, his 2017-18 season was bonkers even by his own standard.

At age 33, he led the entire league in minutes and fantasy points. He also matched or surpassed his previous personal bests in assists and rebounds.

So, why aren't we drafting him until the fifth spot? Because even if Father Time doesn't start plucking away at his stat sheet, his summer move to L.A. could limit his overall output.

"One of the expectations for LeBron is that he likely takes a step back from the 'all-in' pace of last season," ESPN.com's Andre Snellings wrote. "He is with a new Lakers team that is full of young frontline talent and veteran role players. ... This squad won't require LeBron to carry the entire load every night over the marathon 82-game season."

A volume reduction feels likely for James. The Lakers appear a tier or two removed from title contention, so he might not feel as pressured to perform as last season. Plus, the wealth of playmakers on the roster will almost assuredly cut into his assists average.

He could recoup some of the loss in efficiency, but not enough to put him in the top-three discussion. That said, he's still LeBron. If you can get him on your team, there's almost zero chance you'll be disappointed.

Top Team Names

Everybody Loves Draymond

Durant-Man and the Wasp

Get the Bagley

Simple Favors

Nowitzki Or Never

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.