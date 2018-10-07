Odell Beckham Jr. When Asked If He's Unhappy in NY: 'It's a Tough Question'

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is done holding back.

The New York Giants wide receiver spoke out on a number of issues in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson that ran on Sunday NFL Countdown. Perhaps most notably, Beckham admitted he's unsure if he's happy with the Giants.

"It's a tough question," Beckham said. "Obviously, I love seeing the sunshine all the time. I love, you know, I love being in L.A. I just like that atmosphere, but this is where I'm at. I remember before games, I used to get that. I used to get butterflies, like good butterflies. I was anxious. And now when I step on the field, it's something completely different. It's not butterflies.

"It's like I want to be here, like I've been waiting to get here this whole time. I feel like a caged animal who gets this—it's my 60 minutes of playtime. You know, I can play with other people. We can play nice, or we don't have to play nice. But I get to play, and I get to do all this. This is my time to be out of the cage. You know, if somebody's messing with me during my time to be out of the cage, like, it's going to be a problem."

Beckham lives in Los Angeles during the offseason. The outspoken receiver, who signed a five-year contract with the Giants to become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, was also not shy giving his opinion on whether the team needs a quarterback change.

"I don't know," Beckham told Anderson. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not—we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.