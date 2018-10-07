Lawyer Leslie Stovall: Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of Rape by 2nd Alleged Victim

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of rape by a second alleged victim, according to Leslie Stovall, the lawyer representing Kathryn Mayorga, who has also accused the Juventus star of the same crime.

"I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience," Stovall said, according to Caroline Graham at the Mail on Sunday.

Stovall did not name the woman involved but said he would pass on her details to Las Vegas police, per Graham.

Las Vegas police has reopened an investigation into Mayorga's allegation that she was raped by Ronaldo in a hotel room in 2009. The Juventus star has denied the allegations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

