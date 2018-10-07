Lawyer Leslie Stovall: Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of Rape by 2nd Alleged Victim

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 7, 2018

UDINE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus at Stadio Friuli on October 6, 2018 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of rape by a second alleged victim, according to Leslie Stovall, the lawyer representing Kathryn Mayorga, who has also accused the Juventus star of the same crime.

"I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience," Stovall said, according to Caroline Graham at the Mail on Sunday.

Stovall did not name the woman involved but said he would pass on her details to Las Vegas police, per Graham.

Las Vegas police has reopened an investigation into Mayorga's allegation that she was raped by Ronaldo in a hotel room in 2009. The Juventus star has denied the allegations.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How European Soccer Protects Top Players Like Cristiano Ronaldo

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    How European Soccer Protects Top Players Like Cristiano Ronaldo

    Time
    via Time

    Hazard Scores as Chelsea Beat Southampton 3-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Scores as Chelsea Beat Southampton 3-0

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Liverpool vs. Man City

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Liverpool vs. Man City

    Simon Burnton
    via the Guardian

    Bordeaux's Kamano Embarrasses Nantes 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bordeaux's Kamano Embarrasses Nantes 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable