Riyad Mahrez Misses Late Penalty as Manchester City Draw with Liverpool

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty for Manchester City as the champions were held to a goalless draw in the Premier League by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side were handed the chance to snatch all three points late on when Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty after bringing down substitute Leroy Sane.

Mahrez stepped up to take the kick, with regular taker Sergio Aguero having already been substituted, but blazed his penalty high over the bar.

Klopp vs Guardiola Fails to Live Up to the Hype

Despite the abundance of attacking talent on show at Anfield, it was the two defences which came out on top on Sunday.

Manchester City centre-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte offered Liverpool's feared attack of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane few sights of goal.

The two players are now City's favoured centre-back pairing, per James Robson at the Evening Standard:

It was the same story at the other end of the pitch, as Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren ensured it was another disappointing afternoon for Aguero, who is yet to score at Anfield.

The Argentinian was replaced in the second half and reacted angrily, per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden:

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero on 66 minutes but made no impact at all.

Van Dijk was guilty of making an error late on, as he lunged in on Sane and conceded a penalty. Yet Liverpool managed to get away with it due to Mahrez's poor kick.

Squawka Football noted how rare a goalless draw between the two clubs at Anfield is:

Liverpool's backline was a weakness last season, but Sunday's performance was another example of how they look far more solid in defence.

While Manchester City will rue Mahrez's missed penalty they have clearly learnt from their last visit to Anfield when they beaten 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League in April

Mahrez Wasted Chance to Earn Regular Spot



Mahrez was handed just his third Premier League start of the season against Liverpool but wasted the chance to earn himself a regular place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

The Algerian did manage to get himself into some promising positions and had chances to break the deadlock but could not find the back of the net.

Twice he was denied by goalkeeper Alisson, while he sent another shot just wide of the post with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt was not impressed:

He also failed to produce quality deliveries into the box for his team-mates. He showed a neat piece of skill to jink past Andy Robertson in the second half, only to produce a poor ball which was easily cleared by Liverpool.

Yet worse was to come for the Algerian, as he wasted a golden opportunity to win the match for the champions and move clear at the top of the table.

Jesus looked as though he wanted to take the kick, but Mahrez took the ball and promptly hit it high over the crossbar.

Match of the Day highlighted his record from the spot:

It was a costly miss for City and for Mahrez. On this form it may be some time before he gets another chance in the City starting XI.

What's Next?

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break at Huddersfield Town. Manchester City welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.