Rapoport: Jimmy Garoppolo 'Faces a Relatively Obstacle-Free Rehab' After Surgery

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 38-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will face "a relatively obstacle-free rehab" as he recovers from surgery on his torn ACL. 

According to NFL Network's Ian RapoportGaroppolo did not need any other ligaments in his left knee repaired when he went under the knife. Rather, doctors merely found "some other minor damage" that was not a cause for concern.  

"He was very pleased with the way it went," 49ers general manager John Lynch told KNBR 680-AM, per the Mercury NewsCam Inman. "It's one of those deals where it looked better–because sometimes you see some things on MRIs you don't know–but it was a good repair and they’re very optimistic about his prognosis for the future."

For comparison's sake, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee last December and returned in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts despite encountering a more complex rehabilitation process than the one Garoppolo figures to be facing. 

While the face of the franchise recovers, the 49ers will trust stopgap starter C.J. Beathard to lead the offense. 

Beathard, now in his second year out of Iowa, threw for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

He will make his second start of the season—and seventh of his career—Sunday against the winless Arizona Cardinals

Related

    Simms in 60: Blame Defenses for NFL's Offensive Explosion

    Video Play Button
    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Simms in 60: Blame Defenses for NFL's Offensive Explosion

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 5 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 5 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 Preview

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 Preview

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    Report: Thomas Having Surgery, Will Be 100% by FA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Thomas Having Surgery, Will Be 100% by FA

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report