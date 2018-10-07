Rapoport: Jimmy Garoppolo 'Faces a Relatively Obstacle-Free Rehab' After Surgery

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will face "a relatively obstacle-free rehab" as he recovers from surgery on his torn ACL.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo did not need any other ligaments in his left knee repaired when he went under the knife. Rather, doctors merely found "some other minor damage" that was not a cause for concern.

"He was very pleased with the way it went," 49ers general manager John Lynch told KNBR 680-AM, per the Mercury News' Cam Inman. "It's one of those deals where it looked better–because sometimes you see some things on MRIs you don't know–but it was a good repair and they’re very optimistic about his prognosis for the future."

For comparison's sake, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee last December and returned in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts despite encountering a more complex rehabilitation process than the one Garoppolo figures to be facing.

While the face of the franchise recovers, the 49ers will trust stopgap starter C.J. Beathard to lead the offense.

Beathard, now in his second year out of Iowa, threw for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will make his second start of the season—and seventh of his career—Sunday against the winless Arizona Cardinals.