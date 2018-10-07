NFL Trade Rumors: Teams Discussing Cardinals' Haason Reddick, Deone Bucannon

Norm Hall/Getty Images

NFL teams have reportedly "begun internal discussions" regarding the availability of Arizona Cardinals linebackers Haason Reddick and Deone Bucannon in advance of the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, "Reddick has yet to grasp the defense and has lost his job at strong-side linebacker to Gerald Hodges, a journeyman linebacker in his first year in Arizona who has won the trust of coaches and teammates."

Likewise, Bucannon has found playing time hard to come by under new head coach Steve Wilks because his "smaller body type is not as good a fit in the new system."

Reddick, a 2017 first-round pick, played 42.02 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps as a rookie. He finished the year with 32 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

However, he has failed to maintain a grasp on a rotational role at the second level following a regime change. Through the first four weeks of the season, the Temple product has played 10.31 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps.

Bucannon, meanwhile, has watched his snap-count share dip from 66.57 percent to 52.58 percent during Arizona's 0-4 start to the season.

While Reddick is signed to a rookie deal that runs through 2020, Bucannon is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.