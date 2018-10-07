Dana White Says Sanctions Will Follow After McGregor-Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Brawl

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has said the people involved in the brawl that marred the end of the main event between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday will face sanctions, saying "these guys are in big trouble."

As Martin Rodgers of USA Today reported, White deferred to the Nevada State Athletic Commission to sort out the incident and revealed that punishments would follow accordingly: "These guys are in big trouble. It is going to be ugly. We have got to see what happens here with the Nevada [Athletic] Commission, and we will figure that out."

Referring to the men who jumped McGregor in the cage after the fight, he said: "If they are guys who are under contract with the UFC, they will not fight [again]. This is some street [stuff]. This isn't sport."

FOX Sports UFC shared more comments from the UFC boss:

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title with a fourth-round submission win over the Notorious, applying a vicious rear-naked choke for the win. Chaos ensued immediately thereafter, as the Russian climbed out of the Octagon and went after McGregor's team.

MMA journalist Arash Markazi shared video footage of the aftermath, showing Nurmagomedov get dragged away by security:

While Nurmagomedov was fighting members of McGregor's team, the Irishman took several shots from assailants inside the cage.

The UFC opted not to put the belt around Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon. And the 30-year-old kept his comments to the press brief:

UFC 229 should have presented Nurmagomedov with an opportunity for a career-defining win. Undefeated in MMA with 26 wins, the lightweight champion spent years as one of the unsung heroes of the sport.

While the outcome may have set up a potentially lucrative rematch down the road, the repercussions from the post-match melee could be severe.

