UFC 229 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor returned to the UFC Octagon Saturday night at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Nothing else makes sense as a starting point. McGregor is the UFC's Tiger Woods. He's more than a talented competitor. He's a needle-mover. With McGregor on the ticket, MMA is destination television.

So what happened Saturday was wild. It was a sad and surreal day for a sport that didn't need or deserve such things.

We'll get to that, but first let's cue up the main event.

McGregor once held the featherweight and lightweight titles but was stripped of both for inactivity. On the lightweight side, the beneficiary was Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Russian dynamo who held the 155-pound strap heading into Saturday's event.

It's been nearly two years since McGregor fought in an MMA cage. During that time, he famously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr., threw a hand truck at a bus that contained Nurmagomedov and was never far from the public eye. (He eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for the bus incident.)

Come fight night, Nurmagomedov's relentless takedowns and ultra-aggressive ground and clinch games made him a small betting favorite over McGregor and his stand-up attack, according to OddsShark.

So what happened? And what about the co-main event, a key lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis? How about the rest of the 12-fight card?

As always, the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 229.

For the literal-minded among us, full-card results appear at the end.