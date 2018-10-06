Raphael Varane Says Players Back Julen Lopetegui After Real Madrid's Alaves Loss

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defenders Raphael Varane and Alvaro Odriozola have come out in support of manager Julen Lopetegui after the team's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last four matches, but Varane believes it is no time to panic, as bad luck has played a part. Per Marca's Pablo Polo, he said:

"Now we must be united.

"I don't think that we have played badly, but things didn't work out for us and our opponent attacked once and scored.

"We need to have a cool head at this time.

"We are delighted with Julen [Lopetegui] and we are going to work hard for positive results."

Odriozola had a similar message for the fans:

"It was a painful defeat, but we have to get up and bounce back from it because this is the best club in the world. Work is the only way to reverse this difficult situation, but the players will fight until the death for the coach."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.