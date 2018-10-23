Report: Bengals' John Ross out 'A Few Weeks' After Aggravating Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross is reportedly going to miss a "few weeks" of action because of a groin injury suffered in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday.

Ross is still working to establish himself at the NFL level after the Bengals selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He made just three appearances during his rookie campaign because of injury issues and an inability to crack the gameday roster when healthy.

The 23-year-old University of Washington product was sidelined twice early in the 2017 campaign because of knee injuries. After a series of healthy scratches, he returned for only a couple of games before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury, which he aggravated against the Chiefs.

With the latest ailment set to keep him on the sideline again, Josh Malone should see the biggest increase in playing time behind the starting tandem of A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. It could also lead to more targets for Alex Erickson and Cody Core on passing downs.

All told, Ross has a long way to go in order to become a focal point of the Bengals' offense, but the front office will likely give him every opportunity to succeed given the major investment. Every injury setback lessens his chances of making an impact in Cincy, though.