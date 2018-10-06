Jose Mourinho Laments 'Wickedness' After Manchester United Beat Newcastle

Jose Mourinho Laments 'Wickedness' After Manchester United Beat NewcastleOctober 6, 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lamented the "wickedness" in the game and said he'll be blamed for just about everything that can go wrong after his team came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday.
As shared by sportswriter Kaveh Solhekol, The Special One was predictably unhappy with the treatment he has received after the win:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
José Mourinho says he is a hunted man but he can handle it. Says there’s too much wickedness in the game he loves these days. Says he’ll even be blamed if Brexit talks fail or if it rains in London tomorrow
The Mirror's David McDonnell has reported he's set to be sacked regardless of Saturday's result.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Mourinho Claims He's at the Centre of a 'Man-Hunt'