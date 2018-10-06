Jose Mourinho Laments 'Wickedness' After Manchester United Beat Newcastle

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 6, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lamented the "wickedness" in the game and said he'll be blamed for just about everything that can go wrong after his team came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday.

As shared by sportswriter Kaveh Solhekol, The Special One was predictably unhappy with the treatment he has received after the win:

The Mirror's David McDonnell has reported he's set to be sacked regardless of Saturday's result.

   

