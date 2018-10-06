Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Wanted by Juventus

MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus want to offer Aaron Ramsey a contract in the hope of landing the Arsenal midfield playmaker on a free transfer next summer.

Ramsey is free to talk with foreign clubs from January with his deal expiring in the summer, and Calciomercato (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported that Juve are keen on Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.