Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Wanted by Juventus

Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Wanted by JuventusOctober 6, 2018
MB Media/Getty Images
Juventus want to offer Aaron Ramsey a contract in the hope of landing the Arsenal midfield playmaker on a free transfer next summer.
Ramsey is free to talk with foreign clubs from January with his deal expiring in the summer, and Calciomercato (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported that Juve are keen on Saturday.
