WWE 2K19: Tips and Strategies for Building an Effective Superstar for MyCareer

Credit: WWE.com

One of the highest profile modes in WWE 2K19 is MyCareer, which allows a created Superstar to journey through a storyline with a created Superstar, squaring off with some of the most prominent stars in the industry.

What does it take to make an effective Superstar, one who can all but ensure your victory over the likes of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman?

Be Original

In a world in which WWE and independent wrestling stars have one of a handful of looks, the WWE 2K19 Creation Suite offers gamers the ability to create an extension of themselves and their personalities, if they so please. They can create wild, over-the-top, original Superstars.

Why waste time putting together a wrestler whose appearance is that of a guy anyone can stop by their local armory and see on Friday night? Leave the plain black tights to badasses like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Goldberg. That shoulder tattoo you're planning? The Rock did it better with his iconic Brahma Bull.

Go wild. Pick crazy hair, throw a mask in there and do not be afraid to throw a little color into your Superstar's ring gear.

The Undertaker is The Undertaker. Triple H is Triple H. Don't waste your time trying to remake a classic. This isn't A Nightmare on Elm Street. Be original, be creative and produce a Superstar you can proudly carry through the mode.

Pick the Right Fighting Style

Your Superstar's fighting style is of the utmost importance to his or her overall success.

This year's game gives gamers the option of selecting one of five fighting styles, per the WWE 2K19 website.

Cruiser: attributes of a luchador and technical cruiser

Striker: attributes of a brawler or possessing strong style abilities

Technician: attributes of a shooter or possessing UK strong style abilities

Powerhouse: strength and fury of a beast or resilient hero

Giant: Monstrous strength, size advantage

When enduring punishment or an overwhelming onslaught from an opponent, one of the greatest advantages a Superstar has is his ability to counter or reverse. While you sacrifice the ability to absorb as much punishment, your competitor's ability to escape holds, counter the opposition's signature moves and manipulate an opponent's joints through submission supremacy helps make up for it.

A strong striking offense is another solid option, if only because something as simple as a kick, chop or punch can do significant damage without you even having to pull off the fancier, signature offensive moves. In a game in which matches can sometimes descend into maddening displays of button smashing, having a Superstar whose punches and kicks inflict more damage.

MyPlayer Skill Tree Progression

Play. This. Mode.

The skill tree progression mode allows players to enhance three specific elements: attack, body and defense.

Per the website, "throughout the MyPLAYER Tree progression, there are five Prestige Ranks: Rookie, Superstar, Main Eventer, Titan, and Hall of Famer. Once you hit level 50 for your current rank, you can Prestige up to the next one. This opens new Tree options, exclusive Superstar parts, and exclusive emblems and banners for your MyPlayer profile."

The mode allows you to build your Superstar into the best it can possibly be before entering MyCareer and testing your worth against Triple H, Cesaro, Sheamus, Strowman, Wyatt and company.

Yes, it takes time. Yes, it is almost an overwhelming amount of gaming to endure but if you are serious about creating a Superstar and rolling into the MyCareer mode, it should not be that big a hassle.

Otherwise, you will only manage to frustrate and irritate yourself while trying to beat the same Wyatt every Superstar and their mother has defeated over the last three years.