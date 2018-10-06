WWE Super Show-Down: Comparing Triple H vs. Undertaker Match to Past Showdowns

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down was headlined by the final match between Triple H and The Undertaker—or at least that's what the promotion wants us to believe.

Since their encounter at WrestleMania XXVIII was billed as "the end of an era" but clearly wasn't, there is always the possibility they will cross paths again in the future.

While the "last time ever" tagline to Saturday's bout was a bit corny, the buildup over the past several weeks made what could have been a throwaway match between two part-time performers one of the most anticipated feuds on the card.

Their story is easy to tell because they have contested countless matches over the past 22 years, but the inclusion of Shawn Michaels and Kane gave it the extra boost it needed.

Since Saturday was possibly the last time we will ever see these two living legends in the ring against one another in singles action, it seemed appropriate to compare this contest to a few of their most memorable showdowns from the past 22 years to see whether they still have what it takes to tear the house down.

WrestleMania X-Seven

Their first WrestleMania match happened in 2001, the height of the Attitude Era. They had to compete against bouts like The Rock vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon and the second Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for attention.

The buildup to this encounter was all about Taker defending his spot as the top dog in the company against a man who was trying to take over his yard.

This was more of a street fight than a wrestling bout, and because of the nature of the product at the time, the fans were invested in every second of the mayhem.

Taker was busted open with a sledgehammer toward the end, but he still managed to hit The Last Ride to extend his 'Mania winning streak to 9-0 in a memorable match.

Notes and Highlights

The image of Kane holding Stephanie McMahon hostage on a balcony while threatening to throw her over as Taker demanded this match from William Regal is still memorable.

Motorhead played Triple H to the ring.

Triple H went through a table 30 seconds into the match.

The announcers began acknowledging The Streak more during this event.

The Undertaker chokeslammed Triple H off of a scaffold toward the end.

King of the Ring 2002

King of the Ring stopped being an annual PPV in 2002, and that year's event was headlined by Triple H vs. The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

They had already fought each other numerous times in different stipulations by this point in their careers, so they had a lot of chemistry.

They never relied on technical wrestling in their matches, and this was no different. They used violence and aggression to pull the crowd into the story.

Unlike most of his wins, Taker took the low road and hit a low blow before rolling The Game up with a handful of tights to get the win and retain his title.

This match was entertaining, but it often gets forgotten because so many other bouts from this time period followed a similar pattern.

Notes and Highlights

Triple H defeated Hulk Hogan to earn this title shot.

The buildup to this match might feature the only time Taker has ever run away from an opponent out of fear.

Earl Hebner took shots from both Superstars in this bout.

The Rock interfered and hit Triple H with a chair hard enough to make him bleed.

WrestleMania XXVII

Their second WrestleMania showdown took place in 2011. The basis for this match was Triple H's attempt to prove he could beat The Deadman at the biggest event of the year after Michaels failed to do it at the two previous 'Mania PPVs.

Like many of their previous encounters, this was contested under No Holds Barred rules, which is a fancy way of saying there would be no disqualifications.

The Deadman was starting to show signs of slowing down, but he and Triple H still managed to put on a great show for the WWE Universe.

The Streak was starting to reach legendary status. However, The Cerebral Assassin seemed like he might be able to do what he failed to 10 years earlier at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Unfortunately for him, The Undertaker wasn't ready to give up his throne. He threw everything he had at Trips, but it was his Hell's Gate submission that scored him the victory.

Notes and Highlights

This might be one of the only times The Undertaker's opponent had a cooler entrance than he did. Triple H looked like Skeletor.

Triple H kicked out of at least one chokeslam, Tombstone Piledriver and Last Ride.

This match was almost 30 straight minutes of non-stop action. For two guys who were already middle-aged and starting to work part-time schedules, it was an impressive performance.

WrestleMania XXVIII

Trips and Taker's third and final WrestleMania match was billed as "the end of an era." Michaels served as the special guest referee inside Hell in a Cell to tie all three of their stories together.

Having The Heartbreak Kid as the official added another layer to the story because he had to choose between calling things down the middle, helping his best friend win or keeping The Game from doing what he failed to do two years in a row.

He played his part to perfection and helped make the story being told in the ring more interesting. Had WWE used a normal ref, this match wouldn't have been nearly as entertaining.

Gone were the days of chair shots to the head and intentionally bleeding, but these veterans didn't let that stop them from making this just as brutal as they were in any of their past fights.

This was the definition of a showstopper. It exceeded expectations and managed to be better than their showdown one year earlier. After 30 minutes inside Hell in a Cell, Triple H succumbed to one final Tombstone Piledriver.

Notes and Highlights

This was the 25th Hell in a Cell match in WWE history. Triple H or The Undertaker had appeared in 19 of them, so this stipulation helped define their careers.

When Michaels took the chair away from Triple H, only to end up being shoved by his best friend, was a nice bit of drama in the middle of the match.

At one point, Triple H squared off to crush Taker's head with the hammer in such a way that he would have killed him had Michaels not taken it away. WWE blacked out the footage when Trips did connect a few moments later with a slightly less violent hammer strike.

The crowd seemed convinced it was over after HBK and The Game hit Sweet Chin Music and the Pedigree. The pop when The Deadman kicked out was huge.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave this match 4.75 stars (h/t IWNerd.com).

Super Show-Down

There is no way of knowing whether this will end up being the last time The Undertaker and Triple H face each other in singles competition, but the company made sure to shove that idea down our throats leading up to the match.

Expectations were lower heading into this bout than they were for WrestleMania 28 because The Deadman has slowed down so much in recent years. To help mask his shortcomings, management made it a No Disqualifications match at the last second. This allowed Kane and Michaels to get involved quite a bit.

Taker's physical limitations saw everything move a little slower than it should have. Triple H tried his best to pick up the slack, but there is only so much one man can do to help his opponent, even when he has two other guys at ringside to draw the crowd's attention.

This may have been a fun match for casual fans, but anyone who has watched WWE regularly for a long time knows this didn't live up to their previous battles. With a little help from Sweet Chin Music, The Game defeated The Undertaker with the Pedigree.

The best part about this final showdown was the ending. All four men embraced and seemed to bury the hatchet, only for Kane and The Undertaker to surprise them with an attack.

If this leads to some kind of tag team match that sees HBK come out of retirement, the whole "last time ever" selling point won't have necessarily been true.

Notes and Highlights

It's a little surprising WWE didn't put more effort into the entrances. There were no special sets, props or extras dressed up in matching outfits. At least we got to see some pyro again.

The announcers mentioned how Taker had 101 PPV victories going into this match.

Trips put Kane through a table with an elbow drop from the apron.

HBK took a punch right to the nose at one point. It looked like it legitimately caught him off guard.

Taker could barely get Triple H up for a chokeslam toward the end of the match. His breathing was labored, and he was barely able to keep his balance.

Final Analysis

Triple H and The Undertaker have had some epic fights over the years, but Saturday's will not count among the best when we look back on their careers.

It's understandable why WWE would want to book such a high-profile match for a special event like this. They are still more recognizable around the world than most of the roster.

The problem is The Deadman wasn't up to the task this time. It's not as if this will ruin his legacy, but it's definitely not going to help it. Reactions on social media were mixed, to say the least.

Triple H and The Undertaker used to be known for taking each other to the limit in violent and entertaining ways, but it looks as if their final showdown will go down in history as their worst.

In the end, this match doesn't matter. It won't affect any other storylines or championships, and most people will likely have forgotten it even happened by this time next year.

We will have to wait to see whether The Brothers of Destruction and the founding members of D-Generation X end up continuing this story at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia on November 2. We may have our answer as early as Monday's Raw.

What did you think of Triple H vs. The Undertaker and Super Show-Down as a whole?