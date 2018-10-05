Tre'Davious White's Mother LaShawnita Ruffins Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

LaShawnita Ruffins, the mother of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, was reportedly arrested on charges of aggravated battery and domestic violence Sept. 29 in Louisiana.

According to TMZ Sports, Ruffins allegedly stabbed a man in the chest. The identity of the victim is unknown.

Ruffins was released from prison Sept. 30 after she posted $75,000 bail.

White, 23, was selected 27th overall by the Bills in the 2017 draft.

The LSU product piled up 69 total tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups as a rookie and has followed up with 15 tackles and four defended passes through the first month of the 2018 campaign.