Tre'Davious White's Mother LaShawnita Ruffins Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

LaShawnita Ruffins, the mother of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, was reportedly arrested on charges of aggravated battery and domestic violence Sept. 29 in Louisiana. 

According to TMZ Sports, Ruffins allegedly stabbed a man in the chest. The identity of the victim is unknown. 

Ruffins was released from prison Sept. 30 after she posted $75,000 bail.  

White, 23, was selected 27th overall by the Bills in the 2017 draft. 

The LSU product piled up 69 total tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups as a rookie and has followed up with 15 tackles and four defended passes through the first month of the 2018 campaign.  

