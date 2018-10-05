Christian Yelich, Brewers Take 2-0 Series Lead with Game 2 Win vs. Rockies

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from sweeping the National League Division Series after their 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 at Miller Park on Friday.

After their dramatic 10th-inning walk-off in Game 1, the Brewers once again held Colorado's offense at bay. Jhoulys Chacin, starting on three days rest, tossed five shutout innings with three hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Mike Moustakas, who delivered the game-winning single Thursday, carried over his momentum to Game 2. The two-time All-Star went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Christian Yelich made an impact without recording a hit, going 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Meanwhile, offense remains a problem for the Rockies. They have scored four runs in three playoff games dating back to the NL Wild Card Game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

What's Next?

German Marquez (14-11, 3.77 ERA) will attempt to keep the Rockies' season alive against Brewers left-hander Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA) as the series shifts to Coors Field for Game 3 on Sunday at 4:37 p.m. ET.