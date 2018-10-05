Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Fight Announced for Dec. 15 in New York City

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez's next opponent will be British fighter Rocky Fielding, as the pair are set to square off at super middleweight on December 15 at Madison Square Garden.

John Dennen of Boxing News Online reported Fielding, who is the current WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion, will be the Mexican superstar's next challenge.

Canelo recently defeated Gennady Golovkin to become the WBC and WBA middleweight world champion, as he proved himself to be one of the elite fighters of his generation.

According to Dennen, Canelo said he is buoyant as he chases yet another championship belt:

"I'm very excited to announce my next fight. Next December 15th at the New York MSG. Taking a big challenge more in my career and representing the WBC as 160lbs champion now I will fight for the world title for the 168lbs vs Rocky Fielding current WBA champion."

Uli Deck/Associated Press

Fielding was a surprise winner when he defeated Tyron Zeuge for the title last July, and he now has a dream encounter against one of the biggest names in the sport.

The Liverpool-born talent beat Zeuge by TKO, stopping his opponent in the fifth round to become champion.

Fielding is 27-1 in his career, and he will be hungry to make a name for himself as he crosses the Atlantic to fight in the Big Apple.

Per Dennen, the Brit said he cannot wait to get to the United States for the bout.

Fielding said: "Living the dream ... From Salford Sports Centre to Madison Square Garden. Rocky from Stocky v. Canelo. Let's do it."

Canelo will be the overwhelming favourite, and Fielding has fallen to punching power in the past.

The 31-year-old was knocked out in the first round of his only defeat in 2015, as Callum Smith floored him in style.