Justin Verlander Leads Powerful Astros Offense to 7-2 Game 1 Win vs. Indians

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates his solo home run with teammate Yuli Gurriel (10) as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on during the fourth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Justin Verlander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Houston Astros hammered four home runs en route to a 7-2 victory Friday over the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Alex Bregman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth inning, which was followed by a Josh Reddick RBI single later in the frame. Jose Altuve and George Springer added homers in the fifth as the 'Stros raced out to a 4-0 lead.

The Indians trimmed the lead to two in the sixth, but the Astros pulled away for good with two runs of their own in the seventh, including a home run by Martin Maldonado.

             

What's Next?

The host Astros will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they send Gerrit Cole (2.88 ERA) to the mound Saturday against the Tribe's Carlos Carrasco (3.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

