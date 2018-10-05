Justin Verlander Leads Powerful Astros Offense to 7-2 Game 1 Win vs. Indians

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Justin Verlander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Houston Astros hammered four home runs en route to a 7-2 victory Friday over the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Alex Bregman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth inning, which was followed by a Josh Reddick RBI single later in the frame. Jose Altuve and George Springer added homers in the fifth as the 'Stros raced out to a 4-0 lead.

The Indians trimmed the lead to two in the sixth, but the Astros pulled away for good with two runs of their own in the seventh, including a home run by Martin Maldonado.

What's Next?

The host Astros will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they send Gerrit Cole (2.88 ERA) to the mound Saturday against the Tribe's Carlos Carrasco (3.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS.