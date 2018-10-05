Report: Real Madrid Could Swoop for Neymar, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Neymar, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, as the UEFA Champions League holders chase Barcelona in La Liga.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) reported Los Blancos could sign the trio in a wave of huge transfers as they attempt to wrestle the power back in their favour against their Spanish rivals. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to be replaced by Madrid president Florentino Perez, and the supremo could make a statement of intent as he rebuilds the Galactico brand at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

