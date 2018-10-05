Report: Real Madrid Could Swoop for Neymar, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

PSG forward Neymar, reacts during the group C Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Neymar, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, as the UEFA Champions League holders chase Barcelona in La Liga. 

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) reported Los Blancos could sign the trio in a wave of huge transfers as they attempt to wrestle the power back in their favour against their Spanish rivals. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to be replaced by Madrid president Florentino Perez, and the supremo could make a statement of intent as he rebuilds the Galactico brand at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game

Related

    Pep Not Convinced Liverpool Have City's Number

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep Not Convinced Liverpool Have City's Number

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Column: Don't Be Too Quick to Compare Arthur and Xavi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Column: Don't Be Too Quick to Compare Arthur and Xavi

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Diego Costa (Thigh) Out vs. Betis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Diego Costa (Thigh) Out vs. Betis

    David G. Medina
    via MARCA in English

    Benfica vs. Porto: A Rivalry Like Few Others

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benfica vs. Porto: A Rivalry Like Few Others

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report