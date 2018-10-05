Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Signing Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Arsenal could reportedly make a move for rising MLS star Miguel Almiron, with his manager at Atlanta United confirming the player is destined to move to English football.

According to Aaron Stokes of the Daily Express, Atlanta coach Darren Eales told FOX Deportes USA that Almiron is set to depart the club when the January transfer window opens.

Stokes commented: "Almiron's future is already decided and he will go to England in the European winter market."

Per Stokes, the Paraguay international could complete a £13 million switch to the Gunners after a hugely impressive spell in the United States.

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The 24-year-old could be viewed as a long-term successor to Alexis Sanchez or Aaron Ramsey at the Emirates, with the forward producing a credible goal threat.

Almiron has netted 12 goals and provided 11 assists in the MLS this term, continuing his burgeoning performances from last season.

The No. 10 can operate out wide or through the centre and would be the perfect foil for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Very few have successfully made the transition from MLS to the Premier League, but the mercurial talent is ready for a bigger stage.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery needs an alternative to Mesut Ozil, with the German's lack of work rate a potential issue moving forward through the campaign and beyond.

Sports journalist Dylan Walsh said he believes the player could be a huge success in north London:

Ramsey's immediate future could affect any move for Almiron, with the Welshman undecided about whether he will sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Gunners forward Alex Iwobi has said the Arsenal squad hope Ramsey is retained by Emery after his deal expires.

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Gbenga Adewoye of Goal), Iwobi said:

"He’s a great player. When I was breaking into the first team, I always used to watch and learn things from him. I am still doing that today.

"It would be a great miss if he goes but hopefully he can stay. We all want him to stay. Hopefully it can get sorted."

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Almiron would be an exciting addition for Arsenal supporters, but many will be suspicious of a talent that has not played at the highest level.

The MLS is improving as a league, but European fans view the competition as an inferior product.

The Paraguayan is blessed with pace and dribbling skills, and he fits the profile of the type of player the Gunners have often courted over the past two decades.