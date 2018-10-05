D'Onta Foreman 'On Track' to Return This Season from Achilles Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said on Friday that running back D'Onta Foreman is "on track" to return this season after suffering a torn Achilles last November, according to Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

Foreman is on the physically unable to perform list and not eligible to play until November.

Houston selected Foreman with the 89th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas.

In 10 games as a rookie, Foreman carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 83 yards.

The 1-3 Texans are ninth in the NFL this season in rushing yards per game with 123.2, which has been bolstered by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has 161 rushing yards through four games.

Houston's running backs have largely been ineffective, as Lamar Miller has 225 yards on 58 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and Alfred Blue has 116 yards on 29 carries (4.0 yards per carry). Blue's single rushing touchdown is also the only one by a Texans running back this season.

Although the 6'1", 235-pounder is more of an early-down and short-yardage back, he would add a different dimension to a Texans backfield that hasn't been particularly efficient this season.

Foreman would also potentially draw more defenders toward the line of scrimmage than Miller or Blue, thus opening up the passing game for Watson.