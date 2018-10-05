Mavericks Photographer Danny Bollinger Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 3: A shot of the Dallas Mavericks logo at center court before the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on November 3, 2012 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Four women who worked for Dallas Mavericks have alleged that team photographer Danny Bollinger propositioned female co-workers and made lewd comments in the workplace.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Bollinger was sent home Thursday from the Mavericks' exhibition trip to China.

Allegations against Bollinger were not included in the 43-page report published in September that determined sexual harassment existed within the Mavericks organization for more than two decades.

                   

