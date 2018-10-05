Mavericks Photographer Danny Bollinger Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Glenn James/Getty Images

Four women who worked for Dallas Mavericks have alleged that team photographer Danny Bollinger propositioned female co-workers and made lewd comments in the workplace.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Bollinger was sent home Thursday from the Mavericks' exhibition trip to China.

Allegations against Bollinger were not included in the 43-page report published in September that determined sexual harassment existed within the Mavericks organization for more than two decades.

