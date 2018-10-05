Manchester United Transfer News: Neymar Reportedly Contacts Paul Pogba over Move

OLIVIER MORIN/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain maestro Neymar has reportedly been in contact with out-of-form Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, encouraging the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to join him in the French capital.

Goal's Bruno Andrade wrote that Neymar was in touch with Pogba during September to discuss his chances of moving.

Speculation is rife at Old Trafford that Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho are at war with one another, illustrated by the latter stripping the former of the club's vice-captaincy last month.

Andrade acknowledged that PSG are under investigation by UEFA for the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but that isn't thought to have put them off from making a move for Pogba.

Neymar's campaigning to sign Pogba only carries so much weight, though. As powerful as PSG have become in the transfer market over the past five years and more, not even his talents can create capital where there is none, per journalist Julien Laurens (h/t BBC's Shamoon Hafez):

Qatari-owned PSG's issue isn't in raising the funds necessary to sign Pogba, but more so in falling in line with UEFA's financial fair play regulations, ensuring their outgoing costs are balanced out by their generated revenue.

The squad could desperately do with his services in central midfield, too, after Javier Pastore left the club this past summer and Thiago Motta was allowed to retire, while Adrien Rabiot's deal expires at the end of this season.

After winning the World Cup with France and playing a leading hand in that squad, the stars almost seemed to align for Pogba to move back to his country of birth.

Barcelona have also been touted as possible suitors, but the Telegraph's Sam Wallace provided more evidence to suggest the investment is beyond their means at present:

Having a player such as Neymar bend your ear must be a convincing tool, but Pogba is known to have a fondness for United and undoubtedly holds a great affection for the club despite any disharmony with his manager.

Opinion is divided among the fans; many believe Mourinho has inhibited this United team and his handling of Pogba is the perfect illustration of that, via BBC 5 Live Sport:

Others have suggested the player is too big for his boots and needs to be shown the United exit for the second time:

A move to sign Pogba would once again underline PSG's status as the biggest spenders in world football, although a January transfer is seen as highly unlikely no matter how convincing the Brazilian can be.

Next summer is a different matter altogether, however, and PSG's poster child seems to be laying the foundations now in the hopes he can help bring a France favourite to Paris.