Jose Mourinho Leaves Manchester United Pre-Match Presser After 212 Seconds

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford on October 2, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made himself available to the media for only three minutes and 32 seconds on Friday, calling short his early-morning press conference with the pressure on him building at Old Trafford.

Failure to beat Newcastle United on Saturday would see United fail to win five home matches straight for the first time in 28 years.

Mourinho has fallen under scrutiny and called an early 8 a.m. BST press conference on Friday, but even then he wasn't in an enlightening mood, per The Times' Paul Hirst:

Adam Shergold and Chris Wheeler of MailOnline also quoted Mourinho, who said "I accept" when asked if the club's recent form was not good enough. 

          

