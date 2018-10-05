Jose Mourinho Leaves Manchester United Pre-Match Presser After 212 Seconds

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made himself available to the media for only three minutes and 32 seconds on Friday, calling short his early-morning press conference with the pressure on him building at Old Trafford.

Failure to beat Newcastle United on Saturday would see United fail to win five home matches straight for the first time in 28 years.

Mourinho has fallen under scrutiny and called an early 8 a.m. BST press conference on Friday, but even then he wasn't in an enlightening mood, per The Times' Paul Hirst:

Adam Shergold and Chris Wheeler of MailOnline also quoted Mourinho, who said "I accept" when asked if the club's recent form was not good enough.

