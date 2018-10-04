Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 3 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced details for Week 3 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, which will be contested Friday under the King Pin scoring system.

The format, which was also utilized during Fortnite Battle Royale's Summer Skirmish, rewards duo teams for both placement and eliminations. The top 10 tandems following six matches of competition will get a portion of the six-week tournament's $10 million prize pool.

Let's check out all of the important details for Friday's event, including how to watch the action live in both the European and North American regions. That's followed by a closer look at the King Pin rules.

Viewing Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 5

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Event Details

The toughest challenge for Epic Games throughout the Summer Skirmish and now the Fall Skirmish has been finding a scoring system that rewards aggressive gameplay early and smart tactics late.

Too much emphasis on earning the Victory Royale makes for a boring viewer experience as there are an extremely limited number of engagements during the first 20 minutes of a match. Conversely, too many points for kills takes away from what should be a chief focus—actually winning the game.

King Pin has stuck because it creates a nice balance.

Duo pairs are awarded three points for a Victory Royale. Teams that finish second or third in any given match get two points, while those that finish fourth or fifth get one point.

Meanwhile, there are also three tiers of elimination scoring. Three or four kills is worth one point, five or six earns two points and seven or more is worth the same as a win at three points.

In addition, the duo that wins the previous game and any duo that tallies at least seven eliminations in a game is awarded a two-times multiplier for points earned in the next match.

It's possible, although highly unlikely based on King Pin's previous use, that a team could earn 12 points in a single match if they hold the bonus, earn the Victory Royale and eliminate at least seven opponents.

Fortnite Battle Royale recently started Season 6, which introduced a couple of new features, including shadow stones.

The cubes allow players to either be invisible while not moving or only viewed as faint objects when navigating the map. Friday will be one of the first uses for them in competitive play since they were disabled for a majority of last week's tournament because of technical issues.

Further information about Week 3, including the complete prize money breakdown and a list of the duo teams that are competing for the five respective Fall Skirmish clubs, will be announced when the broadcast kicks off at 12 p.m. ET Friday afternoon.

The Bush Bandits (1,615 points) hold a commanding lead over the Fort Knights (1,090), Dusty Dogs (1,025), Rift Raiders (1,020) and Lucky Llamas (780), but more than half the competition remains.